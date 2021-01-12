Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash along the Duke Point Highway Tuesday morning.

Police say at least three vehicles were involved in a crash, roughly two kilometres east of the Highway 1 intersection.

The collision was reported to the Nanaimo RCMP at 7:38 a.m., after a minivan crossed into oncoming traffic.

A passenger in the van was ejected through the windshield, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

A semi-truck crashed into the ditch of the westbound lanes and a pickup truck collided with the semi-trailer.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuries. The minivan passenger also suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.