Serious injuries reported following crash involving motorcycle

London, Ont. police are investigating a serious collision in the city’s east end.

Police said a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided near Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Police closed Commissioners Road East in both direction between Jackson Road and Charlie Hajjar Way for their investigation.

The man riding the motorcycle was take to hospital with serious injuries via ambulance with a police escort.

Police closed the road for the investigation, which meant residents of the nearby subdivision weren’t allowed to drive home, and had to park their vehicles and walk around the crash scene.

London police used a drone to assist them in their investigation, which remains ongoing.