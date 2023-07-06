Serious injury reported after south London robbery

London police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured during an alleged robbery on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., police say a man was walking in the area of Baseline Road and Wharncliffe Road when he was approached by a man he knows who demanded money.

According to police, the man assaulted the victim and fled northbound from the area.

Witnesses told police the man may have had a firearm.

Police were able to find the victim who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified but officers weren’t able to find him.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.