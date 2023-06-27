'Serious injury' while in police custody leads to oversight investigation in Regina

An investigation is underway after a person was seriously injured while in custody of police in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) announced in a tweet that the agency was deployed in Regina, “where an individual sustained a serious injury while in the custody of Regina police and Sask. RCMP.”

No other details from SIRT were provided.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday that officers were “holding a scene” on the 2600 block of East Riverbend Drive.

The news release stated that an investigation was underway and that SIRT was involved.

RPS followed up the release at 4:20 p.m., saying that the scene was clear and that SIRT had taken over and was investigating.

SIRT has been deployed to an incident that took place today in Regina, where an individual sustained a serious injury while in the custody of @reginapolice and @RCMPSK . Details to follow.