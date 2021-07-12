Serious motorcycle crash in Melancthon sends one to hospital with critical injuries

County Road 17 in Melancthon was closed as Dufferin OPP investigated a motorcycle crash.

Police say it happened between Sideroads 3 and 4 after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle left the road for unknown reasons, causing both riders to be ejected from the bike.

One of the riders, a 49-year-old from Perth, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 17 was closed for several hours as police investigated. The road reopened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Any witnesses can reach out to Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.