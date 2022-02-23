Serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville

Police are investigating a serious collision involving two tractor-trailers and a cube van on Highway 11 in Huntsville.

Officers with the Huntsville OPP detachment responded to the crash around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Geer Road in Port Sydney.

Police closed the highway in both directions in the area for most of the day for the investigation.

They reopened the northbound lanes shortly after 3:30 p.m. and the southbound lanes reopened roughly four hours later, around 7:30 p.m.

There is no word on any charges or injuries at this time.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-789-5551.