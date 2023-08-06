iHeartRadio

Serious single vehicle collision on Highway 401


(Source: On Location/Twitter)

OPP have reopened the westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Bloomfield Road and Queens Line after closing the road for several hours Sunday due to a serious single vehicle rollover.

Injuries for the driver have been described by police as non-life threatening. 

Police are reminding all motorists to drive safely this long weekend. 

