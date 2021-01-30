Police have apprehended a woman following what they described as a "serious situation' in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Sudbury police said the tactical unit and crisis negotiators were on scene on St. Laurent Street in Chelmsford.

Situation Concluded - Female-41yrs has been apprehended and is attending HSN to be provided assistance. ^smy

While few details have been released, police say the woman was taken to Health Sciences North for for assistance.

Police had been on the scene throughout much of the afternoon, but noted that at no point was there a risk to public safety.