Threat against Collingwood high school came from out of the country, board says

A "serious threat" that prompted a police investigation at a Collingwood high school Monday morning came from out of the country.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, the threat came in the form of an anonymous phone call to the OPP about Our Lady of the Bay Catholic High School.

The board couldn't say which country the call came from on Monday morning but did say the investigation was over.

Police say an anonymous phone call came in early Monday morning.

The investigation didn't stop in-person classes from proceeding as usual, a tweet by the school board noted.

The school will send home a letter to parents to update them on the situation.