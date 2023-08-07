One dead in serious two-vehicle crash at Blackfalds
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Craig Ellingson
One person is dead and a section of highway at Blackfalds is closed Monday following a serious two-vehicle collision.
RCMP confirmed the death from the crash on Highway 597 near Highway 2. Officers are directing traffic away from the scene and continue to investigate.
RCMP said they anticipate being at the scene for several hours.
Blackfalds is 131 kilometres south of Edmonton and 13 kilometres north of Red Deer.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
