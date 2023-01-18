Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 535 east of Sudbury

Highway 535 is closed in both directions from Hagar to St. Charles on Wednesday morning after a crash in the Markstay-Warren area, police say.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The highway is closed between Gervis Road and Northern Central Road so the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team can process the scene.

There is currently no estimated reopening time.

The two vehicles involved are not commercial vehicles, OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

There are injuries as a result of the crash, Lewis said, but no word on the extent or how many people have been injured.

No word on if there are any charges pending.

Detours are available.

"If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000," OPP said,