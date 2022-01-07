'Serious workplace accident' at Vancouver works yard, city says
The City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC say they are investigating a "serious workplace accident" that happened at the city's National Yards facility on Friday.
WorkSafeBC told CTV News it was notified of the incident at the facility on National Avenue at 2:30 p.m., but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or any injuries that may have resulted from it.
"The purpose of WorkSafeBC’s investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, with the aim to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," the agency said.
The public works yard in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood is home to the city's supply of road salt.
The Vancouver Police Department directed questions about Friday's incident to WorkSafeBC. CTV News has reached out to B.C. Emergency Health Services and the BC Coroners Service for more information about any injuries or fatalities that may have occurred.
-
Sudbury Crime Stoppers youth opioid campaign enters Phase 2After successfully launching a video presentation last summer, Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is adding more videos as part of Phase 2 of its Youth Opioid Awareness Campaign.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing manCalgary police are seeking public assistance to find Douglas Bigeagle, who was last seen in Mahogany, a southeast Calgary community, on Thursday between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
-
WHL postpones games and practice for 15 teams due to climbing COVID-19 case countsOmicron is taking a significant toll on the Western Hockey League.
-
Shooting in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital with serious injuriesA man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke, police say.
-
Curious cube-shaped 'hut' on moon just another rockA curious cube-like object photographed by China’s Yutu 2 lunar rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be a rock.
-
Hard hit by COVID-19, Timmins airport grateful for Canadian Space Agency expansionThe latest surge of COVID-19 has delayed the recovery of operations at Timmins Victor M Power Airport, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
-
Premier Scott Moe says COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandated in Sask.Premier Scott Moe says his government will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan
-
Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.
-
No injuries reported following Clearview house fireIt's a challenging start to the year for a family in Clearview as they have been forced to deal with the repercussions of a fire at home.