Service Alberta warns of licence plate sticker text scam

Service Alberta is warning about a new scam using text messages falsely claiming to be from the agency offering cash for licence plate stickers.

According to Service Alberta, scammers are offering people $120 refunds for licence plate stickers. Text messages include a link taking people to a form asking for banking information so that the funds can be allegedly transferred.

"These messages are not from Service Alberta," the agency said in a press release Monday.

"Albertans who receive this message or any other electronic message claiming to offer refunds for licence plate stickers should not click any links or input any personal or banking information."

The province phased out the use of licence plate stickers last year. Previously, stickers would be issued at registries after vehicle owners renewed their plates.

Service Alberta says it is not offering refunds due to the elimination of licence plate stickers.

Anyone who has been a victim of the scam is asked to contact their local police service.