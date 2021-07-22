Service club bilked out of $70,000 by one of its members: St. Thomas, Ont. police
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
St. Thomas police have arrested and charged a 73-year-old Central Elgin man after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a local service club.
Police began an investigation after members of the unnamed club noticed unusual activity within the treasury.
Police say close to $70,000 that was to be given to various community support groups had been taken by one of the club's executive members and moved to their personal bank account.
The accused is charged with two counts of fraud over $5000 and one count of forgery.
He has been released with an upcoming court date.
