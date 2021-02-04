A Saskatoon's Police Service (SPS) dog is recovering from injuries after being stabbed several times.

According to police the injuries came after an incident that began near the intersection of Avenue W North and 33rd Street West at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when a canine unit spotted a suspicious truck.

Police tried to pull it over but it sped off and was later spotted northwest of Saskatoon near Highway 16 and the Dalmeny grid, SPS said in a news release.

The truck attempted to ram patrol vehicles and eventually ended up stuck in deep snow, SPS said.

When the canine team tried to arrest one of the suspects, he started stabbing the police dog, named Oliver, "repeatedly" with a knife, according to SPS.

The 31-year-old is facing a number of charges including an offence that prohibits the killing or wounding of law enforcement animals that carries a minimum penalty of six months in jail if convicted.

A 31-year-old woman was also taken into custody.

Oliver suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. He underwent surgery at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine Wednesday afternoon.