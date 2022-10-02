Service dog sprayed with bear mace, Taser deployed: Regina police

An officer with the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) during a bear spray incident on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in the area around 5th Avenue and Angus Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 1st, according to an RPS news release.

An officer came across a man in the area who was acting suspiciously and attempted to speak to him. It was at this point the officer noticed what looked like a weapon on the man’s back.

The man then pointed a can of bear mace “in a threatening manner” at the officer and fled the scene, RPS said.

The officer found the man a short distance away and ordered him to drop the bear mace multiple times. However, the suspect allegedly refused multiple times and resisted arrest, police said.

The responding officer then deployed his police service dog on the suspect. The man allegedly sprayed the dog with bear mace and tried to spray the officer as well.

At this point the RPS officer deployed his Taser. The first shot was ineffective, RPS said.

The second shot was successful and police took the suspect into custody.

Police found a machete, a baton, a large quantity of illicit drugs and cash in the suspect’s backpack. Additionally, the man was wearing body armor.

The 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges from the incident. These include assault on a police officer with a weapon, injuring an animal, obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The deployment of a CEW or Taser will be subject to an internal review by the RPS Use of Force Review Board with external oversight from the Saskatchewan Police Commission, RPS said in its release.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Oct. 3.