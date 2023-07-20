Service dog training centre reopens its doors in Cambridge
A training space for service dogs has officially reopened its doggy doors.
Plenty of dogs in training were on hand to demonstrate their skills at the grand reopening of the National Service Dog Training Centre in Cambridge Wednesday.
“We breed our own dogs,” said Danielle Forbes, executive director at the centre. “We start right from the very start and it’s a two year process to get our dogs not only trained, but socialized. We do a ton of assessments to make sure they’re going to be good ambassadors for the service dog community.”
The building on Cedar Creek Road recently saw its kennel transformed into a barrier-free training space.
It will host puppy classes, a dog assessment program, and an advanced training program.
The dogs trained at the centre will go on to assist a number of groups, including those with autism as well as veterans and first responders who have post traumatic stress disorder.
About 60 dogs are currently in development within the Waterloo region community. Each client will be custom matched with a dog based on their needs.
-
Muskoka-based museum planning to expand footprintA site dedicated to celebrating the history of Muskoka Lakes is looking to raise money to expand its footprint.
-
Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor DriveFour St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova ScotiaDownpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind homeRajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double featureAfter a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Blood donors needed for Calgary area this weekend as inventory dwindlesCanadian Blood Services has sent out a call for Canadians to book an appointment to donate blood.
-
Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hoursA Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'