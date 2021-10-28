Service outage to affect Swan Hills telephone service and 911 calls

Residents in the Swan Hills area will be without telephone service, including 911 services, from Thursday evening until Friday morning.

Due to Telus maintenance in the area, all telephone and cell phone service may be disrupted from 11 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the town and surrounding areas Thursday afternoon to inform residents of the service outage.

"Service will be interrupted for all residential and business telephones beginning with an area code of (780) and local exchange number 333, 309, as well as Telus Mobility," the alert read.

According to the emergency alert, in the event of an emergency, residents are asked to contact Swan Hills Fire and Ambulance directly at 780-333-7000 or RCMP at 780-333-4459.

Swan Hills is located at the intersection of Highways 32 and 33, about 80 kilometres north of Whitecourt, Alta., and 221 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.