Service outage to affect Swan Hills telephone service and 911 calls
Residents in the Swan Hills area will be without telephone service, including 911 services, from Thursday evening until Friday morning.
Due to Telus maintenance in the area, all telephone and cell phone service may be disrupted from 11 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the town and surrounding areas Thursday afternoon to inform residents of the service outage.
"Service will be interrupted for all residential and business telephones beginning with an area code of (780) and local exchange number 333, 309, as well as Telus Mobility," the alert read.
According to the emergency alert, in the event of an emergency, residents are asked to contact Swan Hills Fire and Ambulance directly at 780-333-7000 or RCMP at 780-333-4459.
Swan Hills is located at the intersection of Highways 32 and 33, about 80 kilometres north of Whitecourt, Alta., and 221 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
The best Halloween candy according to CTV News Ottawa, Move 100.3 and Newstalk 580 CFRA staffCTVNewsOttawa.ca asked staff at 87 George Street for the Halloween candies that they want to find in their trick-or-treat bag, will buy extra at the grocery store, or steal from their kids' stash.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 29-31CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 29, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Oct. 29.
-
These are the top 5 intersections for red-light camera tickets in OttawaCity of Ottawa data shows three of the top five locations for red light camera violations on Ottawa roads last year were on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.
-
Bobby Cameron re-elected Chief of FSINBobby Cameron will continue to serve as the province’s top First Nations Chief.
-
Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins 4-0Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames put an emphatic end to a lengthy, successful five-game trip.
-
Police investigate two-vehicle collision in southwest EdmontonPolice are investigating a two-vehicle collision in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Canadian hospitals running out of crutches due to supply chain issuesSupply chain issues and a shortage of aluminum due to the pandemic means that Canada, along with much of North America, is experiencing a shortage in crutches, leading some hospitals to ask for donations.
-
Increasing number of Edmontonians riding the line between poverty and homelessnessAs winter looms, social agencies in Edmonton are preparing for what they expect will be a busy season.