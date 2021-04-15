Servus Credit Union named second best bank in Canada according to Forbes

Edmonton-based Servus Credit Union has climbed to the top of Forbes’ World’s Best Banks rankings for Canada.

According to Forbes, Servus Credit Union is the second best bank in Canada for 2021. The bank improved three places from last year’s ratings when it achieved fifth place.

The ranking is based on survey results from customers who are asked for their opinions on relationships with their bank, relationships with prior banks, general service satisfaction, fees, digital services, and financial advice.

“It’s an honour to be recognized on this list once again, especially in the number two spot,” Garth Warner, Servus Credit Union CEO and president, said in a statement.

“We have something special to offer with a deep commitment to our members,” Warner added. “It’s extremely validating to see that our noble purpose of shaping member financial fitness, and our humble beginnings of Albertans coming together to innovate and help each other is seen to set us apart amongst other financial institutions.”

Servus Credit Union has over 100 branches in 59 different communities in Alberta and employs 2,200 people.

Toronto-based EQ Bank garnered the number one spot on Forbes’ Best Banks rankings for Canada.

Tangerine, Manulife, and Simplii Financial rounded off the top five.

Fellow Edmonton-based bank ATB Financial ranked last on the Canadian bank list.