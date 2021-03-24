'Sesame Street' introduces new muppets in videos on race U.S. children's television show 'Sesame Street' has released videos featuring two new muppets to educate children about race. What Barrie's mayor feels is missing from the provincial budget Barrie's mayor sees lots to like in the provincial budget released Wednesday RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and Ottawa Tourism are teaming up for the perfect staycation excuse The "Room Service Concert Series" offers people staying in an Ottawa hotel room the chance to watch an exclusive music concert or comedy show during eight nights in April. Calgary middle school students stage walkout to protest sexual harassment A group of Calgary middle school students staged a walkout Wednesday morning to protest against sexual harassment, which they say is a growing problem that needs to be taken more seriously.