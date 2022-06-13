Setting of trial dates for men accused in Alberta border blockade delayed a month

Setting of trial dates for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta has been delayed another month after one of the accused fired his lawyer.

Court in Lethbridge Alta., was told today that Chris Carbert dismissed his lawyer, so the case was adjourned until July 11.

Carbert and three others were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers at a protest near Coutts, Alta.

Prosecutor Steve Johnston confirmed that he plans to proceed with direct indictments for all four men, which would eliminate the need for a preliminary hearing before trial.

Johnston also said he has received volumes of more evidence that is being shared with the defence.

Three of the four accused have already been denied bail and will remain in custody until their trial.

The blockade was set up to protest mandated COVID-19 vaccines and other pandemic restrictions.