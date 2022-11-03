Setting up to help clothe the vulnerable in Greater Sudbury

As colder weather sets in, a grassroots volunteer group in Sudbury is setting up clothe the vulnerable.

Sudbury Outreach Support moved into the Farmer's Market downtown Thursday. The location will serve as a distribution point for warm clothing and essentials every Sunday.

Myles Keaney died of an overdose in downtown Sudbury in September of 2020.

His mother and grandmother said they volunteer to help the vulnerable because it gives them strength and joy.

"We feel great. I feel like Myles' memory is alive," said Denise Sandul, Keane's mother and founder of Sudbury Outreach Support.

“I feel like I am doing something purposeful with my pain. And that was one thing I learned this summer was don't waste your pain."

“We believe ... when we find a dime that it's Myles that is hanging around," said Aline Pitcher, volunteer and Keaney's grandmother.

“We will find a dime to a feather or someone Myles will give is a sign, ‘hey there grams, I am here.’ And Denise feels the same. He is definitely connected with our work here. We are positive of that/”

Starting on Nov. 6, Street Outreach Sudbury will distribute donated items at the Farmer's Market to help keep people warm this winter.

"We allow them to take two grocery bags of clothing, but they can pick and choose what they want what style they like. And it just gives them a feeling of belonging to our community," said Sandul.

Donations can be dropped off at the location from noon-3 p.m. Sundays. Arrangements can also be made for pickup.

"They need a lot of help mental health and us, we supply the clothing and a bit of the food and chat with them and that's all we can do -- but it helps them a lot, I am sure," said Pitcher.

Sudbury Outreach Support said it's also in need of volunteers to help with the initiative. More information on volunteering and warm clothing items that are urgently needed are available on the group’s Facebook page.