Seven candidates running to be AMC’s new Grand Chief

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) has released the names of the candidates that will appear on the ballot for the upcoming Grand Chief by-election.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, seven candidates are officially in the running for the by-election, which is set to take place on Oct. 26.

Candidates appearing on the ballot include

Eugene Eastman, the former chief of the O-Chi-Chak-Ko Sipi First Nation;

Jennifer Flett, a vice-chief and former councillor with Opaskwayak Cree Nation;

George Kemp, the former chief of Berens River First Nation;

Cathy Merrick, the former chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation;

Cora Morgan, the First Nations family advocate for the AMC;

Sheila North, a former journalist and formerly Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak grand chief; and

Darrell N. Shorting, a Little Saskatchewan First Nation band councillor.

The election will take place during the AMC General Assembly from Oct. 25 to 27 at Wyndham Garden Hotel Airport (460 Madison Avenue, Long Plain First Nation). A forum will take place on the first day of the meeting, with voting taking place the next day.

This by-election comes after the AMC voted in August to remove Arlen Dumas as grand chief over harassment and sexual assault allegations.

Dumas has denied the allegations.