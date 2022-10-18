Seven candidates set sights on City of Barrie's top job

Barrie will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, with seven candidates vying for the city's top job.

Alex Nuttall has been campaigning to return to City Hall, but this time he wants a view from the mayor's seat.

Nuttall, a former Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP and city councillor, said he wants to see updates to roadwork and a pause on property taxes.

He also wants to end the prisoner release program that sees inmates from Central North Correctional Centre dropped off in front of the Barrie Bus terminal.

"Ensuring that those folks aren't being left on the side of the road, I think, is an important step for the City of Barrie, and it's also an important step for the prison," the 37-year-old politician said.

Mike McCann has served eight years as a city councillor and hopes his experience at City Hall and in business will sway votes his way.

"We need to bring better-paying jobs, and it's going to help with the social services, taxes, and the environment to beautify Lake Simcoe and protect it for the future," he said.

On Tuesday, McCann greeted residents near the Love Barrie sign at Heritage Park - a project he said he's proud of spearheading.

Barry Ward is the city's longest-serving councillor, with 22 years under his belt. He said he got a taste for the mayor's chair while filling in for current Mayor Jeff Lehman during his leave of absence amid the provincial election.

Ward's priorities include leading residential growth, more supportive housing projects and tackling the opioid crisis.

"Hundreds of our citizens have lost their lives over the last few years. I can't imagine losing hundreds of lives to any other cause and not addressing it," he said.

Former Penetanguishene mayor and County of Simcoe warden Gerry Marshall has been putting up election signs with his sights set on becoming the city's 47th mayor.

"As the warden, I got more involved in the larger issues, like homelessness and affordability and social housing. That really captured my attention."

Marshall said it's those same issues that he hopes to tackle in Barrie, adding to solve the housing crisis in the city, the solution is to fill the gaps.

"We need a relationship from the City of Barrie to the province. There is no middleman in that conversation. It's us and the province, and we make a difference right away," he said.

Three other candidates' names are on the ballot for mayor, political newcomers Rob Haverson, Weldon Hachey and self-made millionaire Andrew Gordon.

Voting is now open.