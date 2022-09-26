Seven crashes with animals in Ottawa Valley last week: police

Police in the Ottawa Valley are reminding drivers to keep an eye out for wildlife after responding to seven collisions involving animals last week.

The crashes from Sept. 20 to 24 involved four deer, a bear, a moose and a dog, Killaloe OPP said in a news release. There were no injuries to any of the drivers.

“If you spot an animal on the road ahead, stay in control, reduce your speed as much as possible and steer in a straight direction,” police said.

“Avoid changing your direction quickly as this increases the risk of losing control, running off the roadway, and rolling your vehicle. This also increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.”

Collisions involving a deer in Madawaska Valley Township and a bear in North Algona Wilberforce Township happened on Sept. 20. Three days later, there were two crashes with deer in Madawaska Valley Township and a third in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township.

Later that day, there was a crash involving a moose in Algonquin Park.

On Sept. 24, there was a collision involving a dog in Bonnechere Valley Township.

OPP are also reminding people to scan the ditches ahead of them, not just roads. You may spot wildlife approaching the road.

When you see one deer, expect to see more. If it’s nighttime, watch for glowing eyes.

Don’t veer for animals; instead reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control of your car.

And of course, slow down. The slower you’re going, the more reaction time you have if an animal enters the roadway.