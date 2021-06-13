Seven deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, with the majority of the deaths linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The deaths were announced in Sunday’s COVID-19 bulletin and bring the provincial death toll to 1,100.

The three deaths in the Winnipeg Health region were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern; two men in their 60s and one man in his 70s.

There were also three deaths in the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health region; a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s,the death linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, and a man in his 70s linked to an unspecified variant of concern and an outbreak at the Carmen Memorial Hospital.

A man in his 70s from the Northern Health region also died. His death is also linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The province also announced 194 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 54,357.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.8 per cent and is 10.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The majority of the newly announced cases are in the Winnipeg Health region with 102. Forty-two were reported in the Southern Health region, 15 in the Northern Health region, 10 new cases reported in the Interlake-Eastern and 25 in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The province now has 3,305 active cases of the virus with 49,952 recoveries.

The total number of lab-confirmed tests completed since early February in the province now sits at 801,922, after 1,943 tests were completed on Saturday .

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 297 Manitobans in hospitals because of COVID-19, with 271 of those patients being treated within the province.

Of those, 193 are active cases of the virus and another 78 who are no longer infectious but still require care.

A total of 82 patients require intensive care because of COVID-19. In Manitoba, 41 people receiving critical care have active cases of the virus while another 17 are no longer infectious but still require care.

Another 26 Manitobans are being treated in ICUs outside of the province, with 25 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

No COVID-19 patients were transported out-of-province Saturday for care but 26 patients have returned to Manitoba hospitals for continuing care.

Data on variants of concern is not updated on Sundays.