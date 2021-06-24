Seven dogs stolen from Lakeshore property, five still missing

Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help finding five missing beagles after a theft of seven dogs in Lakeshore.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues the investigation Thursday into the dogs reported from an address on Lions Club Road.

The property was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of June 5 and seven beagles were stolen.

Officers say two beagles have since been located in separate areas in the City of Windsor after being abandoned by the suspect(s).

Police continue to seek the public's assistance in locating the five remaining beagles as there is still concern for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.