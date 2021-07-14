Seven dogs stolen from Lakeshore property, police continue search for remaining four
Essex County OPP is asking the public to be on the lookout for four dogs after a theft of seven beagles in Lakeshore, police say there is concern for their wellbeing.
On June 5, a property on Lions Club Road was broken into sometime in the early morning hours and seven beagle dogs were stolen.
Police have recovered three of the seven missing dogs, with the third having been located Tuesday in Windsor.
The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate the theft, and is seeking the public’s assistance locating the remaining four dogs as “there is still concern for their wellbeing,” police say.
According to police, one of the female beagles was pregnant at the time of the theft and should have given birth to a litter. There may be beagle puppies circulating as well.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
-
WFPS issues fire ban for Winnipeg due to dry conditionsHot and dry conditions means Winnipeggers won't be able to have fires for the next few weeks.
-
One small business comfortable with Manitoba reopening plan, movie theatre not so muchStarting Saturday, retail businesses in Manitoba can increase capacity to 50 per cent as the province announced the newest round of reopening health orders Wednesday.
-
Windsor Public Library’s John Muir Branch receives architecture and design awardConverting a historic fire hall into a new Windsor Public Library Branch has gained recognition from the Ontario Library Association for the library’s architecture and design.
-
Toronto FC gets green light to play at home in front of 7,000 fans on SaturdayToronto FC has been given the green light to play at home this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the stands.
-
Caution urged as Step 3 'will increase the risk' of Delta spread: Dr. WangMoving to Step 3 on Friday will "increase the risk of spread" of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Waterloo Region's top public health doctor warns.
-
This Regina-made app helps motorists stay focused on the roadA local developer has designed an app that helps keep drivers attention on the road.
-
'Burn 'em': The Starlite Room no longer requires membership for entryAfter 17 years the Starlite Room no longer requires people to have a membership for entry to shows.
-
Family and friends remember Edmonton man killed in Kelowna crane collapse, search for answersFamily and friends are remembering the Edmonton man killed in the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., as a loving son and husband.
-
Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses TorontoA one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.