Seven fire crews battle house fire in Clearview

Fire crews from Clearview Township were called to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The call came in just before 6:30 a.m. for a fire at a house on Cherry Street.

Acting Fire Chief Scott Davison told CTV News that seven crews responded from Stayner, Nottawa, Creemore and New Lowell.

Davison said the fire was not considered suspicious, and the amount of damage is still being tallied.

OPP tweeted that the homeowners had evacuated the home.

People are advised to avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.

#HurWOPP and @ClearviewFire are presently on scene at a structure fire on Cherry Street in #Stayner, @Clearview_twp. It was confirmed that no one was inside, nor were any pets present. Please avoid the area as there will be numerous emergency vehicles requiring access. ^cn pic.twitter.com/6WuOfzmuJO