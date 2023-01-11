Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize

A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.

The seven won a guaranteed $1 million prize in the Sept. 7, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced.

OLG says the group of seven of “the finest fire crew in Ottawa” have been playing both Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 together for the last three years.

William Russell, of Cantely, Que., said he’s been running the group lottery and found the winning ticket.

“I checked our weekly tickets on the OLG App while chatting with Shawn (MacDonald). When I saw Big Winner, I called Shawn over to look because I wasn’t convinced it was real," Russell said in a news release. “When Shawn confirmed what I was seeing we went to share the news with the others.”

The seven winners are:

William Russell of Cantley, Que.

Daniel Cooke of Saint Andre-Avellin, Que.

James Bowman of Kenmore, Ont.

Jean-Francois Carrey of Ottawa, Ont.

Jeffrey Faris of Carleton Place, Ont.

Sebastien Fournier Cote of Gatineau, Que.

Shawn MacDonald of Farrellton, Que.

Each is taking home $142.857.14.

Carrey said he had only just joined the group a few weeks prior and called the win “surreal.” He found out just after coming back from a fire call.

OLG said most of them are hoping to enjoy a vacation. Bowman will celebrate with a nice steak dinner and will share his winnings with his children. Carrey will pay off his mortgage, while Russell and Fournier are considering real-estate investments.

MacDonald has a new baby at home and plans to set up a college fund and splurge on an overdue date night with his wife. Faris will invest in his kids RESP’s and is considering backyard renovations.