Seven in hospital, dog dead following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four children were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S. Sunday evening.
Both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries, and others suffered serious to life-threatening injuries, according to a Monday news release from the RCMP.
The RCMP’s initial investigation indicates a Volkswagen Golf travelling eastbound, and a Toyota van travelling westbound collided head on.
RCMP and Emergency Health and Fire services responded at 5:49 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, police say firefighters had to extract the driver of the Toyota van, a 42-year-old woman, from the vehicle. Her injuries were life threatening, and EHS transported her to hospital.
Police say a 36-year-old man and four children, aged nine, seven, five and three, suffered “serious to life-threatening” injuries, and EHS transported them to hospital. Everyone in the van is from Halifax.
Firefighters also extracted a 28-year-old man from New Brunswick, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf. He suffered life-threatening injuries, and EHS transported him to hospital. A dog was found dead in the car.
The highway was closed for several hours, but reopened the next morning.