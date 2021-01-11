Fire crews are responding to a fire at a property on Lake Drive in the Town of The Blue Mountains. They were called to the area just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Fire Chief Steve Conn says the fire was discovered by a next-door neighbour, who then called 911. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived, and the house is a total loss. Conn says the damage is estimated at about seven million dollars.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is expected to arrive on the scene by mid-morning to investigate. Fire crews remain there, putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is available.