Seven more GECDSB schools report COVID-19 cases

The Greater Essex County District School Board has added seven more schools to the COVID-19 report.

The GECDSB website says seven more Windsor-Essex schools added cases involving students between April 1 and April 4.

Here is a map of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex schools since reopening.

Class cohorts have been dismissed at Centennial Central, David Suzuki, Jack Miner, King Edward, Sandwich West, General Amherst and Sandwich Secondary.

The school board has identified and notified close contacts and they are working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The schools remain open.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board added five more schools with COVID cases and the French Catholic board added two more cases.

There are no current school outbreaks, according to the WECHU website. The health unit rescinded the outbreak at Herman Secondary Academy over the weekend.