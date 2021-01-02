Health officials in Sudbury are confirming a handful of new COVID-19 cases in its latest daily update.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said that seven new cases have been confirmed in the region. According to the health unit's COVID-19 case data chart online, those new cases are all from the city of Greater Sudbury itself.

No new cases were announced on Friday, due to the New Year's Day holiday.

The health unit also marked six previously active cases as resolved, meaning that count was relatively unchanged.