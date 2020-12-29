The Thames Valley District School Board announced seven new COVID-19 cases in area schools from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

The schools involved include:

Glen Cairn Public School

Locke’s Public School

London Central Secondary School

HB Beal Secondary School

White Oaks Public School

Lord Dorchester Secondary School (two cases)

Princess Elizabeth Public School

You can find the full list of active COVID-19 cases posted to the TVDSB website here.

Officials say all staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified.

The health unit continues to investigate close contacts in order to follow-up with testing advice. Anyone who is not contacted is not considered to be at risk.

Meanwhile the Catholic board currently lists five active cases at in the London and surrounding area.

one active case at St. Michael, London

three active case at St. Anne's, St. Thomas

one active case at Monsignor JH O'Neil, Tillsonburg

You can find the list of active COVID-19 cases posted to the LDCSB here.