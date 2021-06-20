Seven new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Sunday.

The region now has a total of 12,502 cases and 223 deaths, with 12,204 cases resolved leaving 75 active. There are now 3,419 cases with a variant of concern.

The MLHU announced Friday it was making it easier for those who booked multiple appointments with the same contact information to cancel if an appointment is no longer needed.

Those seeking to cancel can email covidcancel@mlhu.on.ca and must include the first and last name of the person the appointment was for, email address or phone number used to book, and the date, time and location of the appointment to be cancelled.

Middlesex-London mass vaccine clinics will only be administering the Moderna mRNA vaccine to people aged 18 and up starting on Monday as the delivery of the region's weekly Pfizer vaccine supply will be delayed.

MLHU says starting Monday, the Western Fair Agriplex, North London Optimist Community Centre and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will be offering only the Moderna mRNA vaccine.

A new phone number for those who booked multiple appointments and need to cancel will also be available starting on Monday at 519-963-4136.

Those whoonly booked a single vaccination appointment with their contact information can continue to cancel through the booking website at www.covidvaccinelm.ca using Gate #6 if they have rebooked an earlier appointment.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 28 active, 3,850 total, 3,739 resolved, 83 deaths, 782 variants

Grey-Bruce – 38 active, 1,414 total, 1,369 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 34 active, 2,694 total, 2,607 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – 14 active, 1,876 total, 1,805 resolved, 57 deaths, 302 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 23 active, 3,554 total, 3,469 resolved, 62 deaths, 621 variants

Across Ontario, 345 new cases and one death were reported Friday, with the positivity rate remaining low.

Ontario is reporting fewer than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

The 318 infections logged Sunday mark a decrease from Saturday’s report when 355 were added.

Health officials recorded 345 cases on Friday, 370 on Thursday, 384 on Wednesday and a months-long low of 296 on Tuesday.