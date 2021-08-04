Seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, no new deaths: MLHU

Following a day of no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time this year, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new infections Wednesday.

The region now has a total of 12,813 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,524 resolved cases leaving 58 active. There are now 3,636 cases with a variant of concern, including 129 of the highly contagious Delta variant.

There were no new deaths to report Wednesday with the death toll remaining at 231.

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said at a MLHU news briefing that low testing volume over the long weekend was probably the reason for Tuesday's zero result.

Ontario recorded 139 new cases of the virus Wednesday. The province has now reported fewer than 200 new cases daily over the last three days.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 38 active, 3,972 total, 3,850 resolved, 84 deaths, 883 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 71 active, 2,136 total, 2,054 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 12 active, 2,746 total, 2,680 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – zero new, seven active, 1,944 total, 1,880 resolved, 57 deaths, 357 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, one active, 3,638 total, 3,569 resolved, 68 deaths, 685 variants