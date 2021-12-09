iHeartRadio

Seven new COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa schools

Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven new COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa schools.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches raised concerns about the "explosive" number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools on Thursday, and encouraged parents and guardians to limit unmasked, indoor gatherings with children who aren't fully vaccinated.

The health unit reported new COVID-19 outbreaks at the following schools;

  • École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Two student cases)
  • Osgoode Township High School  (Four student cases)
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school  (Two student cases)
  • Vimy Ridge Public School  (Two student cases)
  • St. Benedict Elementary School (Two student cases)
  • Berrigan Elementary School  (Two student cases)
  • École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Two student cases)

There are now COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 elementary schools and two secondary schools in Ottawa.

Half Moon Bay Public School in Barrhaven is the only school currently closed due to COVID-19. There are 17 student cases linked to the outbreak at the school.

Seventy-four schools in Ottawa have at least one case of COVID-19 involving a student or staff member.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Dec. 9

  • Active student cases: 86
  • Active staff cases: 7
  • Active third-party* cases: 0
  • Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 6
  • Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 1
  • Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1
  • Schools with active cases: 24 elementary, nine intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Dec 8

  • Active student cases: 45
  • Active staff cases: 2
  • Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 4
  • Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 2
  • Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Schools with active cases: 18 elementary, four secondary

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Dec. 8

  • Active student cases: 10
  • Active staff cases: 0
  • Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 4
  • Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Schools with active cases: Four schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Dec 9

  • Active cases*: 32
  • Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 38
  • Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0
  • Schools with active cases: 15 elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff. 

12