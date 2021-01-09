The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Timmins area on Saturday, with six resulting from contact with known cases while one case was due to community exposure.



In a Jan. 9 news bulletin, PHU did not release any information on the community exposure referred to in the update.



There are currently 12 active cases in the PHU district. The health unit has also returned 2 tests for individuals who do not currently reside in the district.



There have 159 cases of COVID-19 in the Timmins area since the pandemic began.



If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.