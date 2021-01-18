The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area.

In a news release Monday evening, the health unit said all the new cases are in the area of Hearst and Hornepayne. The source of infection for all the new cases was close contact with a confirmed case.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the health unit said. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Ontario has declared a second Provincial State of Emergency and has introduced some additional public health restrictions, which include:

▪ Stay-at-home order - everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for work where the work cannot be done remotely.

▪ Indoor gatherings with people outside your household are not allowed.

▪ Outdoor gatherings are further restricted to a limit of five people.

▪ Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open.

For more information about the Stay at Home Order, click here.