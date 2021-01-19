Seven people in the Greater Sudbury area have tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.

Of the new cases, four were caused by close contact with a confirmed case, two were travel-related and one is under investigation.

There are currently 65 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, and the number of total cases since the start of the pandemic now sits at 402.

Also Tuesday, the Catholic school board announced a PSW student at St. Albert Learning Centre has tested positive for COVID.

"The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury & Districts while the investigation continues," the Sudbury Catholic District School Board said in a news release, adding the health unit considers the case a low risk to the community.

"All staff and students are reminded to conduct their daily school screening prior to entering the school."