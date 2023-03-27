Seven new physicians make Timmins home

The physician recruiter employed by the Timmins and District Hospital shared an progress update with CTV News. Corey Krupa said seven physicians have been recruited to work in the city.

Since August, Krupa has been attending job fairs and meeting with medical students to encourage more doctors to come to Timmins and Krupa said he's excited to announce that those physicians come to the hospital with various specialties.

"Two of them are orthopaedic surgeons; two paediatricians; a family physician, an ER doc as well as a pathologist, not to discount as well, we also have a new psychiatrist that will be joining at the beginning of May from England," said Krupa.

And, he said an additional psychiatrist plans to come in September.

The emergency room physician is doctor Olivier Felix Umuhire who made the move from Toronto.

He said to live in a small, welcoming community is important to him and his family. It's also giving him a chance to educate future physicians.

"If you get an academic nomination or an appointment, that means there’s a corroboration between the hospital and a medical school where they can send you students and trainees and at the same time you’re providing care, you’re also teaching, you’re also engaging in their projects, in their learning and you're participating in this amazing community of people who pass it on," expressed Doctor Umuhire.

Despite the progress that's been made, the hospital said it's still short one or two physicians in radiology, obstetrics, gynaecology and the E-R.

And as well, anywhere from fifteen to twenty family physicians are needed.

Krupa said the hospital and the city are committed to work even harder to attract more doctors before July--when they graduate from medical schools.

He said the really big selling point for Timmins is its supportive medical community.