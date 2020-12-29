COVID-19 dominated the headlines in Ottawa this year, but other stories caught the attention of visitors to CTVNewsOttawa.ca.

Here’s a look at some of the most viewed stories this year.

In January, all tables and chairs were removed from the Cumberland Street Tim Hortons in an effort to curb drug use and other criminal activity at the location.

“This restaurant has recently had several occurrences of inappropriate customer behaviour in the dining area, some of which have been violent and have required police intervention,” the company said in a statement.

The washrooms were also blocked off to customers.

In April, the RCMP announced three Ottawa police officers were charged with breach of trust following an investigation into an alleged plot to tip off some local tow truck drivers to collision scenes in exchange for fees.

The Mounties say the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) contacted them in July of 2019 with a request to have the anti-corruption unit investigate a possible breach.

"The subsequent criminal investigation identified OPS employees who were believed to be acting in concert with particular operators of the Ottawa area tow truck industry, and providing information on vehicle accidents for a fee," the RCMP said in a press release.

Const. Hussein Assaad, Const. Kevin Putinski and Const. Andrew Chronopoulos were charged.

In July, the RCMP charged a Canadian Armed Forces reservist with 22 offences following a security breach at Rideau Hall.

On July 2, the RCMP alleged the suspect breached the gate at Rideau Hall with his vehicle, which was disabled on impact.

"The armed suspect then proceeded on foot on the grounds of Rideau Hall to the greenhouse, an onsite structure with limited public access, where he was rapidly contained by RCMP members who were on patrol in the area," the press release said.

Mounties said the man was taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m. without incident. They did not elaborate on what weapon or weapons the man was allegedly carrying.

Corey Hurran, of Bowsman, Manitoba faces 22 charges, most of them relating to firearms possession.

In August, Ottawa Police launched an investigation into an incident at the constituency office of Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Catherine McKenna.

Police told CTV News Ottawa the incident happened on Aug. 6 at the office on Catherine Street.

Police would not say exactly what the incident was, but a video surfaced on social media of a man recording himself visiting the office and being told it is closed due to COVID-19. He then proceeds to yell obscenities at the office staffer before walking away.

"The appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified about this incident. Unfortunately, it is not a one-off or an isolated occurrence," said McKenna in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "My family, my staff and I deal with abusive behavior on a regular basis. This is unacceptable and I am committed to working across party lines to make it stop. It is also the kind of behaviour that discourages women from entering politics."

In April, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said a "disgusting, racist meme" circulating with the Ottawa Police Service was proof there needed to be culture change in the service.

“It targets a number of our racialized members within the service. This is an overt act of racism and it’s unacceptable,” Chief Sloly said during an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

“It’s more evidence of the need for a serious overhaul of our culture of ethics and ethical behaviour. The culture of the Ottawa Police Service needs significant improvement. We can no longer ignore this reality.”

The Chief announced the Ottawa Police Service is moving forward with the creation of a new directorate focused on equity, diversity and inclusion on respect, ethics and values.

Ottawa's auditor general discovered city of Ottawa employees went Christmas shopping during work hours, while another called in sick after having their vacation denied and went on a lengthy road trip.

These are some of the findings in the Auditor General's latest report about calls to the city of Ottawa's anonymous fraud and waste reporting hotline.

The report said a city employee used a city-owned vehicle while on break during a shift to go shopping on Christmas Eve. The employee was advised that their actions were not appropriate and that further disciplinary action would be taken if a similar situation reoccurred.

Another employee was found to have taken a city vehicle to a salon for a treatment while in uniform.

In another case, a city of Ottawa employee had requested a vacation, but was denied. That employee then went on sick leave, according to the AG, even providing a doctor's note with medical restrictions. It was later discovered the employee took an 800 km motorcycle road trip during the sick leave, in contravention of the medical restrictions outlined in the doctor's note.

The employee was issued a five-day suspension without pay.

The bitter dispute over the Fairmont Chateau Laurier addition was settled this year, and the owner submitted a new proposal to expand the iconic hotel.

In August, Capital Hotel Limited Partnerships, an affiliate of Larco Investments, reached an agreement with Heritage Ottawa on the design of the proposed addition to the Chateau Laurier.

The deal came nearly 11 months after the City of Ottawa's committee of adjustment rejected part of the controversial design for the addition. That design called for a seven-storey,147-room addition to the hotel.

In November, Larco Investments submitted plans for 159-room, two pavilion addition at the back of the iconic hotel.