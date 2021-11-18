Seven Ottawa residents charged in prescription fraud investigation

Seven people are facing charges following a 19-month investigation into prescription frauds for hydrocodone and oxycocet at local pharmacies.

Ottawa police launched 'Project Mauve' in May 2020 after receiving several reports from local pharmacies regarding suspicious prescriptions.

Police say investigators solved over 40 cases, with the majority of cases involving frauds organized and involving several participants.

In July, Kristopher Khalil was charged with seven counts of fraud and uttering a forged document.

On Thursday, police announced six more residents are facing charges related to fraud, drug possession, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breaches. The six other suspects are Ibrahim Mairane, Amanuel Samuel, Zackaria Dirie, Nuredin Faqi, Mahad Munin and Ali Khaleel.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any prescription fraud incidents is asked to contact Detective Dallaire with the East Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3416.