Seven people charged after drug bust in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police charged seven people and seized $9,000 in drugs after an investigation.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant on Colborne Street in Chatham on Jan. 31.

About $9,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, lorazepam and clonazepam were recovered and seized for analysis.

Police also seized digital scales, packaging material, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian Currency.

A 57-year-old Windsor man was charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A 39-year-old Highgate woman was charged with seven counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with five counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Four other people were charged with five counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All seven people were transported to police headquarters. Six were released with conditions and a future court date. Graham made his first appearance and was remanded for a future court date.