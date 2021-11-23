Seven people displaced after a Sudbury fire Tuesday night

Seven residents are displaced Tuesday night following a fire on Whissell Avenue.

Officials say that the call came in around 8:20 p.m. and three different stations responded to the second story fire.

Crews were able to get it under control quickly, however, Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says there is extensive smoke and electrical damage to the building.

Oshell says there were no injuries and they are working with Red Cross to make sure that everyone is taken care of tonight.

At this time it is believed to be electrical and not suspicious.