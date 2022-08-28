Seven people injured, one critically, in Alfred-Plantagenet crash

Seven people were hurt, one of them critically, in a crash east of Ottawa Sunday.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital by an Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 2 in Alfred-Plantagenet, about 60 km east of downtown Ottawa, around 1:40 p.m.

OPP closed the intersection for several hours for the investigation.

#HawkesburyOPP investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of County Road 19 and 2 in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet. Seven people injured, one critically. Intersection completely shut down for investigation. Please avoid the area. ^jm pic.twitter.com/yBuLZ0zl2e

UPDATE: 29 year old female airlifted to the hospital, suffering from life threatening injuries.

Intersection to be fully re-opened within the next couple of hours. ^jm.