Seven people sent to hospital after Manitoulin crash

Ontario Provincial Police say seven people have been sent to hospital following a two-car collision on Highway 540 on Manitoulin Island Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 540 between Newburn Road and Lakeshore Road in the Town of Kagawong.

Police say five people from one vehicle and two from the second vehicle were transported to the local hospital in Mindemoya. Two of the five passengers, an eight-year-old and a twelve-year-old sustained life-altering injuries.

The twelve-year-old was later transported to a Toronto hospital by Air Ornge.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story...