Seven people taken to hospital following Highway 17 collision

Update: Seven people have been transported to hospital following a two vehicle collision in the Sudbury area Sunday evening.

Officials say they believe the injuries are none life threatening.

The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 17 Eastbound at Regional Road 55.

OPP, Paramedics, Greater Sudbury Fire Services and volunteer firefighters from Whitefish, Beaverlake and Lively were all on scene to assist.

The highway was closed temporarily to ensure the safety of those involved and first responders.

Originally Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell posted on Twitter that three vehicles were involved, however, the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped to help.





