Seven puppies stolen from home west of Belleville, Ont.

Police are on the lookout for seven puppies that were stolen from a home west of Belleville, Ont last week.

The litter of Cane Corso puppies was taken sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 from an apartment on Ontario Street in Quinte West, OPP said in a news release. The suspect or suspects broke into the home to steal the dogs.

The adult dog was found abandoned near the apartment building hours later, but the seven puppies are still missing.

There are four female puppies and three males in the litter. They have various markings including black, brindle, and brindle with white markings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.